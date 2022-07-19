A 23-year-old man was stabbed in Bihar's Sitamarhi district allegedly for watching a social media post related to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on his phone.

The victim, identified as Ankit, was sitting at a pan shop when he was attacked by three accused.

सीतामढ़ी में उदयपुर जैसा हमला! सोशल मीडिया स्टेटस में नुपूर शर्मा की स्टोरी लगाने पर युवक पर सरेआम चाकू से कई वार। आरोपियों को नाम गुलाब, बेलाल, हेलाल और नेहाल

According to reports, the accused got furious when they saw Ankit watching Nupur Sharma's video on his phone and attacked him.

The incident took place on 15 July but came to light on Monday when the family of the injured youth said that the police filed FIR only after Sharma’s name from the complaint copy was removed, according to a report in Hindustan Times,

The police, however, said that the matter was not related to Sharma, added the report.

Police said Ankit was attacked with a knife six time and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police have made two arrests in the case so far and the third accused is still at large.

In a similar incident, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, was killed by two Muslim men on 28 June for allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The two accused, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, went to Kanhaiya Lal's shop posing as customers and one of them attacked him with a cleaver. They later posted the video of the brutal murder on social media.

In another video clip, Akhtari said that they had beheaded the man and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

The killing of the tailor triggered tension and sporadic incidents of violence in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

