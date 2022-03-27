Bihar: Youth held for trying to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiarpur
As per several media reports, the accused was immediately caught by the security officials and dragged away from the chief minister
In a major security breach incident in Bihar, a youth came close to attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event in his hometown Bakhtiarpur in Patna.
The chief minister escaped the attack unharmed, however, the entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera.
Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police.
(Viral video) pic.twitter.com/FoTMR3Xq8o
— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022
News agency Times Now reported that the footage from CCTV cameras showed the man attacking the chief minister from behind when the latter was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a freedom fighter from the state, at the complex of a local hospital.
As per ANI, the police arrested the youth and interrogated him, however, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.
As per a report by India Today, the accused has been identified as Shankar alias Chhotu, 25, a resident of Mohammadpur area in Bakhtiyarpur. He runs a small jewellery shop in the area.
As per several media reports, the accused was immediately caught by the security officials and dragged away from the chief minister. Further details on the interrogation are awaited.
With inputs from agencies
