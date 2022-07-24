Bihar: Six dead, several critically injured in firecracker explosion in illegal trader's house in Chhapra

The police have informed that firecrackers were made inside the house in Chhapra where the blast took place. Loud explosions were heard constantly for about an hour after the blast

New Delhi: Six people have died after a house collapsed due to a blast in Saran district's Chhapra town, Bihar.

According to news agency ANI, efforts were underway to rescue people trapped under the debris. "We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called," Santosh Kumar, Saran SP said.

A report by news agency IANS said that the house, where the blast took place, belonged to a person named Riyaz

Mian in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station. The owner of the house was a firecracker trader who allegedly sold crackers illegally for marriages and other events.

A portion of the house blew up which the remaining party caught fire.

The police have informed that firecrackers were made inside the house in Chhapra where the blast took place. Loud explosions were heard constantly for about an hour after the blast.

The injured people were rushed to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra and condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.