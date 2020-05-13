Bihar Public Service Commission declares Assistant Engineer main exam results; check merit list on bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of main (written) examination for Assistant Engineer in Civil and Mechanical disciplines.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check for their roll number in the merit list uploaded by BPSC on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the BPSC, 1,006 candidates have appeared for the civil engineering main (written) examination of which 271 have qualified. A total of 50 candidates took the BPSC mechanical engineer main (written) exam among which only 17 have qualified.

Those who have qualified the written examination will now be called for interview. The schedule for the interview will be announced by the BPSC in the due course of time.

The BPSC is trying to fill 102 vacancies of civil engineers and six of mechanical engineers. The written examination was conducted from 5 to 9 August last year.

To check the written exam results of the Bihar Public Service Commission, one has to visit bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website. Click on the result link provided on the home page and check for the roll number in the merit list.

Direct link to check the results

BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2020-05-12-02.pdf

BPSC Assistant Engineer Mechanical Main (Written) Competitive Examination - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2020-05-12-01.pdf

Last month, BPSC had released a notification for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam. Candidates who have cleared the BPSC 65th Prelims 2020 can apply for the main examinations till 28 May.