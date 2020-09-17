Bihar Public Service Commission announces date for 66th BPSC prelims 2020 on bpsc.bih.nic.in; exam to be held on 27 Dec
BPSC Prelims 2020 | According to a notice on the official website of the commission there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the state government
BPSC Prelims 2020 | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the official notification for the 66th combined civil services recruitment examination on Wednesday.
According to a notice on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in, there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the state government. The 66th BPSC prelims will be held on 27 December. Candidates should take into account that the announced date is tentative and hence subject to change.
Hindustan Times reported that the online registration window for the 66th BPSC PT is going to remain open from 28 September till 20 October.
In order to be considered for the vacant posts, applicants need to qualify for the preliminary exam followed by the main exam and then appear for an interview. The report added that candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the BPSC recruitment drive.
Steps to apply for BPSC Prelims 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Select the tab ‘Apply Online’ available in the left-side panel on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link that reads: ‘BPSC Online Application’
Step 4: You will be taken to the site of BPSC Online Application Portal
Step 5: Register yourself using your email id and password
Step 6: Using the same registration number now fill the application form (once the window opens)
Step 7: Enter personal details and upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature
Step 8: Pay the application fee to complete the application process
As per Times Now, out of the available 562 posts, 169 have been reserved for women. The other posts include the planning commissioner, superintendent of police, state tax assistant commissioner, jail superintendent, upper election officer, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, labour enforcement officer, food supply inspector, block Panchayati Raj officer and revenue officer.
