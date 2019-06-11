Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019: BCECEB releases hall ticket for DCECE exams at official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, or BCECEB is expected to release the admit cards for Bihar Polytechnic entrance exams today (Tuesday, 11 June) on the official website. As per the official notification released by the board on 5 June, the BCECEB admit cards will be released on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from today.

The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) is going to be held on 23 and 24 June, 2019 instead of 16 and 17 June.

Here are the steps for downloading the DCECE admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there is DCECE Admit Card download link

Step 3: Click it and enter your Bihar Polytechnic 2019 exam credentials like application number, password

Step 4: The Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card or BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 and check the allotted exam date, time, and venue

After downloading the hall ticket, the candidates are advised to check the following details on their hall ticket.

DCECE admit card 2019: Details present on Bihar Polytechnic 2019 admit card

Name of the candidate

Date and time of the exam

Name and address of the exam centre

Roll Number

In case of any mistakes or discrepancies, they should immediately get in touch with BCECEB to correct them. For more details students can visit the official website.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

