Bihar political crisis: JD(U) seeks appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan

Patna: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday sought an appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources told ANI.

This comes as parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the Opposition RJD took place amid speculations of a major political move by Nitish Kumar. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs took place at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

The meeting of the RJD legislators was convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence.

On the other hand, the BJP also held a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present were party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party's ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.

"Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member.

Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, "I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister."

Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all."

Meanwhile, Congress' Ajit Sharma said, "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting."

(With inputs from agencies)

