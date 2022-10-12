Bihar: One charred to death, two more killed as bike collides with police van in Chhapra

Chappra (Bihar): In a heart-wrenching turn of events, one person was burnt alive after sliding under a police vehicle after his bike collided with the police van. The bike caused a blast in the petrol tank of the police van. Two other men, who were riding pillion with the deceased too died due to the impact of the collision.

The incident came to light after a horrific video surfaced on the internet showing the bike turning into a ball of fire beneath the police bus that was ferrying the personnel.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar (20), Kundan Kumar (17), natives of nearby Pokharbhinda village and Kishore Manjhi (19) of Magadih.

The incident occurred on the Siwan-Chappra highway near Dewariya village. While the policemen in the bus were returning from duty at Amit Shah rally in Sitab Diara, the three men were coming back from Chappra after working at a construction site.

Bystanders informed that after the collision the biker skidded, along with the bike, beneath the police bus. He was dragged for nearly 900 feet by the time the bus came to a halt, reports said.

Satyendra Singh, who was passing by at the time of the incident told reporters that a loud explosion had occurred probably in the fuel tank of the police bus right after it stopped with the biker trapped beneath it.

He immediately rushed to the spot and found two men lying dead on the side of the road while the third one was charred to death trapped under the police vehicle with the bike.

He further added that nobody tried to save the person trapped even as policemen were indulged in making videos after getting out of the bus.

The bodies of the deceased persons were sent for an autopsy once local police and fire fighters arrived the spot and doused the fire. Consequently, they were sent for an autopsy, police said.

(With inputs from the agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.