Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: BCECEB releases UGMAC 2020 merit list, rank card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released UGMAC 2020 merit list on its official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB has also put out the UGMAC 2020 rank card.

Online registration and the choice filling process will commence from 19 November and the last date to register, fill and lock choices is 24 November. The round 1 result for provisional seat allotment will be released on 27 November.

Students will have to get their documents verified between 28 November and 1 December. The provisional seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on 4 December and the document verification for round 2 will take place from 5 December.

How to download UGMAC 2020 merit list:

Step 1: Visit the BCECEB official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: In the Download Section on the homepage, click on the link for UGMAC merit list 2020

Step 3: A PDF will open containing details like, name of candidates, their UGMAC ID, NEET roll number, NEET percentile and marks obtained in NEET, among others

Step 4: Check if your name is there on the list.

Rank card can also be downloaded by clicking on the link for it in the Download Section on the homepage. To log in, candidates will have to enter their UGMAC ID and date of birth following which their UGMAC 2020 rank card will appear on the screen.

Seats to medical or dental colleges will be allotted based on students rank in Bihar MBBS state merit rank, choice of college, availability of seats in that college. Apart from this, other factors will play a role in the allotment of colleges. The BCECEB will conduct separate counselling for students belonging to the reserved category.

The document verification will be done after the allotment of seats. Students are advised to carry all the required documents to the venue where the verification process will take place.