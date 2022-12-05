Bihar: Muslim man chops off Hindu woman's breasts, hands, legs, ears, gouges out eyes in middle of busy market

Patna: A Muslim man cut off a Hindu woman’s breasts, hands, legs, both ears and gouged out her eyes with a sharp weapon in a public market in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, leading to her death. After mutilating her body, the accused identified as Mohammad Shakeel fled from the spot.

Reportedly Shakeel hid the weapon inside a pot. He along with his four accomplices attacked the woman identified as Neelam Devi when she was visited the Pirapainty market on Saturday.

According to reports, Neelam in her dying declaration said that the assailants had been chasing her when she was returning to her house from the market.

Neelam stayed with her husband Ashok Yadav in the Chhoti Dolori area. She was a frequent visitor to the market.

After the incident, the shop keepers identified the victim to be Ashok’s wife and informed him about the crime.

The woman was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Mayaganj, where she died during treatment. During the initial interrogation in the hospital, Neelam revealed the attacker’s name.

Ashok claimed that Shakeel had been harassing Neelam and he also said that he had opposed frequent visits of the accused to his house.

Five people have been detained while the main accused Shakeel is still on the run.

Police have reportedly recovered a chicken chopper which was used by Shakeel to mutilate Neelam’s body. More weapons were recovered from the accused house.

A report by DNA said that man allegedly killed the woman, whom he was close to, after she decided to distant herself from him. He was also miffed with the woman as she was not responding to his overtures.

The incident comes within days after a grisly murder case came to fore in Delhi, where a 28-year-old man identified as Aftab Amin Poonawala killed her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into 35 pieces.

With inputs from agencies

