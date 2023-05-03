Bihar man slapped with challan of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt on a scooty

A two-wheeler owner in Bihar was in for a rude shock when he got a bizarre traffic challan for not wearing a seatbelt. The irony is he was riding a scooty. The incident took place in Samatipur for a traffic violation that occurred in 2020, according to news agencies.

Krishna Kumar Jha said he got to know that the challan had already been deposited and was further taken aback.

“I have a Scooty (a scooterette). On April 27, I was going to Benaras (Varanasi). When I was in the train, I got a message that a Rs 1,000 challan has been issued against my name. When I saw the details it mentioned, I found that it was for not wearing a seatbelt in October 2020,” Jha said.

Much to his astonishment, the message mentioned that the fine had already been deposited. “To my knowledge no such thing had ever happened,” he added.

The traffic police, meanwhile, said the challan may have been generated because of some kind of an error.

“The challan that Jha received was issued manually. Now, we are in the process of converting all these into e-challans. I will get it checked regarding where the error happened,” Balbir Das, an official of the Bihar Traffic Police, said.

A similar incident was reported from Odisha in February when Abhisekh Kar was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt while riding his two-wheeler.

Kar, a resident of Rajgangpur, told Odisha TV that he later came to know that the photo on the e-challan was of another person. He approached the local transport officials and the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to alert them about the error.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.