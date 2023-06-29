Bihar: Guv Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar slips, falls down at function

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday slipped and fell down while walking towards the venue of a function in Patna.

The function was organised by the state to pay tribute to freedom fighter Mungeri Lal on his death anniversary.

When Arlekar slipped and fell, he was immediately picked up by security personnel and officers present there. He was unhurt and immediately got up, with their assistance, said a senior official who was present at the spot.

Later, Arlekar walked towards the venue where other distinguished guests, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues were present, he said.

No Raj Bhavan officer was available for comments on the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

