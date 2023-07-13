Bihar groom beaten up for 'hiding baldness', video goes viral

A jaw-dropping video has come to light where a groom was thrashed by the bride’s family during wedding festivities for allegedly hiding baldness. The incident is from Dobhi village in Bihar. As per reports, the groom was attempting to ‘deceitfully’ marry by wearing a wig under the ‘Sehra’. However, his deceptive plan came to fore when the bride’s family got to know that things were fishy, and they pulled out his wig leading to their anger over the deception. After his baldness was exposed during the wedding, one man tried to slap him while others condemned his dishonest intentions. Meanwhile, a video of the entire incident went viral on social media where the bride’s family members can be seen assaulting and verbally abusing the groom.

Reports suggest that the bride’s family also got furious after knowing that the groom was attempting for second marriage while still being married to his first wife. The groom was identified as a resident of the Iqbal Nagar area of the state.

In recent times, people are calling off weddings due to many bizarre reasons. However, this reason has left the internet divided. The bald groom who was trying to deceive and marry a girl from Dobhi village in Bihar was caught and beaten up. In the viral clip, the groom can be seen apologising repeatedly, pleading with folded hands and seeking forgiveness. However, the bride’s family did not show any mercy and continued to thrash him.

Bald groom thrashed fiercely after being exposed in Gaya, the man had reached for second marriage by wearing fake hair. The case is of Bajaura village under Dobhi police station. Video viral on social media.

Earlier, a marriage was called off because the groom touched the bride’s neck while garlanding her in Karnataka. According to a report, the woman was from Moodukonaje and the man from Naravi. As part of wedding rituals, the bride and groom were asked to exchange garlands. The groom was putting the garland around the bride’s neck, when she suddenly threw it away and walked out of the wedding hall.