Bihar floods claim 29 lives: CM, private entities launch relief efforts; here is how you can help

India FP Staff Oct 01, 2019 19:45:37 IST

  • Torrential rain and resultant floods have claimed 29 lives across Bihar, apart from causing damage to property and displacing thousands of people

  • NDRF, SDRF, Indian Air Force are conducting relief and rescue operations in full swing

  • Heavy duty pumps brought from Coal India's Chhattisgarh unit are expected to drain out about 3,000 gallons of water per minute by Wednesday

Torrential rain and resultant floods have claimed 29 lives across Bihar, apart from causing damage to property and displacing thousands of people. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing, with the NDRF and SDRF rescuing people marooned inside their homes, distributing food packets, drinking water and essential medicines.

Indian Air Force helicopters are also dropping relief materials in flooded areas, even as heavy duty pumps brought from Coal India's Chhattisgarh unit are expected to drain out about 3,000 gallons of water per minute by Wednesday. According to the state disaster management department, a total of 14 districts, most situated along the river Ganga, have been hit by a flood-like situation.

Social organisations like the Patna Sahib Gurudwara are organising community kitchens in several parts of the city. The Centre has dispatched 20 NDRF teams, comprising about 900 rescue persons, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started a relief fund.

The Bihar government has issued the following emergency helpline numbers:

BUIDCO (18003456130)

PMC (18003456644)

District administration (0612-2219810, 0612-2294204 and 0612-2294205).

State water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha launched the hashtag #BiharFloodRescue, urging urging all those who need any sort of help to share their location with him and has assured prompt help from his side.

Private organisations, NGOs and citizens are taking to social media platforms to share information regarding ways to help those impacted by the floods and the prevailing situations across various localities.

Till Monday night, Indian Railways have cancelled 13 long-distance trains while 20 other trains have been diverted. Railway tracks at Patna Junction and several other places were submerged. While the rains have reportedly stopped in some parts of Bihar, the IMD has issued a red alert and heavy rains are predicted. Several major airlines including GoAir, SpiceJet and IndiGo have issued travel advisories to passengers asking them to check their flight status before heading for the airport.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 19:45:37 IST

