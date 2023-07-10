Bihar: Five men gouge woman's eyes, mutilate body, severe tongue over land dispute; were out on bail for killing husband

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Khagaria district of Bihar, as a 45-year-old woman fell victim to a brutal murder allegedly connected to a land dispute.

The police revealed on Sunday that the woman’s lifeless body was discovered in a mutilated state, with her eyes removed, her tongue severed, and injuries inflicted upon her private parts.

The incident provoked outrage in the village, leading to protests where local residents blocked National Highway 31. They staunchly refused to cremate the victim’s body until the perpetrators were apprehended.

However, following the police’s assurance of prompt and stringent action, the villagers agreed to conclude their protest.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Sulekha Devi, allegedly visited her field in Mehandipur village.

While working in the field, Devi was suddenly attacked by four men riding on motorcycles. They mercilessly assaulted her, gouging out her eyes using a knife, severing her tongue, and brutally mutilating her private parts.

The police cited eyewitness accounts, providing this information.

Tragically, the woman lost her life on the spot. The police have registered a case against five individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of murder under Section 302.

Since the crime was reported, the accused have been on the run, prompting the police to initiate an investigation to apprehend them.

According to a reports, Sulekha Devi’s family has accused five of their neighbors, namely Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh, and Shyam Kumar Singh, of perpetrating the crime.

The police informed that Sulekha Devi’s family had been entangled in a long-standing land dispute with these five neighbors.

Although the dispute is currently subjudice, it is worth noting that the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were also murdered nine years ago in relation to the same matter.

An official stated that the accused were involved in the previous murders as well and are currently out on bail.

SHO Amlesh Kumar commented, as reported by HT, that the extreme brutality of the murder implies that the attackers harbored deep-seated animosity towards the woman.