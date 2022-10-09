Bihar excise department arranges ward for VIPs caught intoxicated in public

New Delhi: The Excise Department of Bihar has arranged for a VIP ward for VIPs caught intoxicated in public.

The VIP ward has been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep such people for 24 hours.

#WATCH | Bihar: The Excise Department has arranged a VIP ward for VIPs caught intoxicated publically in the state. VIP cells have been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep VIP persons for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/v85fEDAP62 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent said, "In the VIP cell, arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table, and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety".

In an amendment to the prohibition law in Bihar, it was decided that those caught drinking alcohol for the first time would be released after they paid a fine. The amendment was passed in the Budget session of the state assembly.

