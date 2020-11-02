Bihar Election 2020 Voting Phase 2: Don't have a Voter’s ID card! You can still vote if you have these documents

To cast your vote in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, carrying your voter identification card is mandatory. The best document that can be carried is Electors Photo Identity Card

The second phase of the three-stage Bihar Election 2020 will be held on 2 November with voters from 94 constituencies casting their ballots on Wednesday.

This time, the election will be held in three-phase, from 28 October to 7 November, with the counting of votes to be held on 10 November.

For phase one on 28 October, 71 constituencies in 16 districts will be covered. For phase two on 3 November, 94 constituencies in 17 districts will go to polls and for phase three, on 7 November, 78 constituencies in 15 districts will be covered.

To cast their vote, every voter is required to carry a voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).

But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Are there any documents that can act as a substitute?

Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence

3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government

4. PAN card

5. Aadhar card

7. MGNREGA job card

8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour

9. Pension document with a photograph

10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission

13. pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.