Bihar Election 2020 Voting Date Phase 1: Voting to be held between 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow across 71 constituencies
Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm
In Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 28 October, Wednesday (28 November), polling is set to take place in 71 constituencies across the state.
Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted COVID-19 or who are in quarantine, reported Times of India.
Besides, in order to ensure that the social distancing at each polling station can be followed, the Election Commission (EC) has reduced the number of voters at each booth to 1,000. As a result of this, the number of polling stations has gone up to more than one lakh.
In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the number stood at over 65,000.
To hold Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 safely amid the pandemic, the EC has arranged more than seven lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves, reported Times of India.
The term of the current Assembly is due to end on November 29. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.
Here is a detailed list of Bihar Assembly election constituencies going to polls in Phase 1:
1. Kahalgaon
2. Sultanganj
3. Amarpur
4. Dhoraiya (SC)
5. Banka
6. Katoria (ST)
7. Belhar
8. Tarapur
9. Munger
10. Jamalpur
11. Suryagarha
12. Lakhisarai
13. Sheikhpura
14. Barbigha
15. Mokama
16. Barh
17. Masaurhi (SC)
18. Paliganj
19. Bikram
20. Sandesh
21. Barhara
22. Arrah
23. Agiaon (SC)
24. Tarari
25. Jagdishpur
26. Shahpur
27. Brahampur
28. Buxar
29. Dumraon
30. Rajpur (SC)
31. Ramgarh
32. Mohania (SC)
33. Bhabua
34. Chainpur
35. Chenari (SC)
36. Sasaram
37. Kargahar
38. Dinara
39. Nokha
40. Dehri
41. Karakat
42. Arwal
43. Kurtha
44. Jehanabad
45. Ghosi
46. Makhdumpur (SC)
47. Goh
48. Obra
49. Nabinagar
50. Kutumba (SC)
51. Aurangabad
52. Rafiganj
53. Gurua
54. Sherghati
55. Imamganj (SC)
56. Barachatti (SC)
57. Bodh Gaya (SC)
58. Gaya Town
59. Tikari
60. Belaganj
61. Atri
62. Wazirganj
63. Rajauli (SC)
64. Hisua
65. Nawada
66. Gobindpur
67. Warsaliganj
68. Sikandra (SC)
69. Jamui
70. Jhajha
71. Chakai
