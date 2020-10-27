Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 tomorrow: First-time voters can find polling booth on nvsp.in
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday (28 October), with as many as 71 Assembly constituencies scheduled to vote
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday (28 October), with as many as 71 Assembly constituencies scheduled to vote.
This time, there are 11.17 lakh first-time voters in Bihar, which is a sharp drop from the 2015 figure of 24.13 lakh.
The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate.
Here is a step-by-step guide to finding your polling booth ahead of the voting:
Step 1: Go to the National Voters Service Portal website.
Step 2: On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'.
Step 3: Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs — 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.
Step 4: In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly/ Lok Sabha constituency from a drop-down menu.
Step 5 (optional): Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.
Step 6: In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.
After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Chirag Paswan claims Nitish Kumar behaved 'haughtily' with Ram Vilas Paswan, accuses Bihar govt of harming Dalit community
Chirag also accused the Nitish-led JD(U) of working against LJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls "in violation of the coalition dharma"
EC faces uphill task in enforcing COVID-19 guidelines despite requisite powers, say former CECs
Ex-CECs VS Sampath, OP Rawat, SY Quraishi said though it is challenging, but EC could take "demonstrative action" as postponing polls in a few constituencies and banning rallies "to show that it means business"
Amit Shah says Nitish Kumar to be next Bihar CM, asserts BJP won't stake claim to top post
Shah said people of Bihar will get a "double engine" government — one at Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar and another at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi