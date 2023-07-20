Bihar education dept under scanner for recording February 30 as student’s date of birth

Bihar’s education department is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. In a surprising turn of matters, a school from the state mistakenly recorded a student’s date of birth as February 30 on an official document.

The move has triggered widespread discussions about the inefficiency of the department and this mistake has also caused significant problems for the student, introducing unnecessary confusion in official records.

A middle school in the Chakai block area of Bihar’s Jamui district has become the centre of attention after this incident. The incident involves a student called Aman Kumar, who recently cleared the eighth grade. The school principal prepared his transfer certificate, which caught people’s attention due to an unusual detail.

The certificate states Aman’s date of birth as February 30, 2009. This peculiar date has triggered concern about the school’s accuracy and reliability when it comes to documentation.

Since the certificate was issued, Aman Kumar has been struggling to get admission into the 9th grade. His father, Rajesh Yadav, expressed his concern in an interview. He explained that they have made multiple appeals to the school’s head teacher to rectify the incorrect birth date, but there have been significant delays in their requests.

The principal has cited forgetfulness regarding the necessary seal on some occasions; while on others, school authorities have failed to attend school altogether. Consequently, Aman’s admission process is being hampered, and he is unjustly bearing the consequences of the school’s negligence.

Jamui District Education Officer Kapil Dev Tiwari responded to the issue, acknowledging that he has been informed about the situation. He mentioned receiving the certificate in question through WhatsApp from an anonymous sender. Tiwari further said that he has initiated the process of seeking an explanation from the school’s principal regarding the matter. This signifies the authorities’ commitment to resolving the matter and taking appropriate action, based on the information.

Kapil Dev Tiwari clarified that the mistake on the transfer certificate was not deliberate but a result of negligence. As part of the action initiated, a letter will be sent to the planning unit, highlighting the issue. Depending on the outcome, the school administrative staff may face consequences such as being relieved of planning responsibilities.