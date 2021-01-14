Bihar DEIEd provisional merit list released at dietpatna.com; raise objections till 20 January
After considering the objections raised by candidates on the provisional merit list, the final merit list will be released on 27 January
The District Institute of Education and Training, Bikram, Patna released the provisional merit list for admission to the DEIEd programme for 2020-2022 session. Candidates who had applied for admission can check their result at the official website - dietpatna.com.
Candidates who think there is any error in the merit list will have a chance to raise objections till 20 January, following which the final merit list will be released. The final merit list is slated for release on 27 January.
Here's how candidates can check the DEIEd merit list:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website dietpatna.com
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the online application link.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: They need to click on the subjects art, commerce, science or Urdu.
Step 5: A PDF with the merit list will open which they need to check.
Here is the direct link to check Arts and Commerce result for Bihar DEIEd Merit List 2020
Here is the direct link to check the provisional merit list for Science
Here is the direct link to check the provisional merit list for Urdu
For students who want to raise objections, here is a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the online objection link.
Step 2: They will be directed to a new link where they need to write the application number and upload relevant images.
Step 3: They need to then fill the form after selecting the subject.
Step 4: Candidates need to upload relevant data and submit.
