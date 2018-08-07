Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment exam: Answer keys released; check on biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for the objective questions portion of the intermediate supplementary exam objective questions’ answer keys on Sunday. The answer keys can be downloaded through the official website biharboardonline.com.

The students have also been given an option to raise objection over answers which they can do before 8 August, according to a circular issued. On the official website, one can go to the 'Register objection regarding answer key' link.

According to NDTV, 12.56 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam, out of which nearly eight lakh didn't qualify. The pass percentage this year was 52.95 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 44.71 percent, 91.32 percent for Commerce stream and 61.32 percent students in Arts stream.

The compartment exam is for students who could not clear the one or two subjects in the 12th class and they are given another opportunity to clear those subjects. The 12th compartmental exam in the month of July, according to Scroll.