Bihar: Boat carrying 55 people capsizes in Ganga, 10 missing
Patna: A boat carrying 55 people capsized in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar’s Danapur on Sunday.
According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find them.
Bihar | Morning visuals from Danapur where a boat carrying 55 people capsized in Ganga river near Shahpur PS area, yesterday. 10 people were reported missing in the incident, search operation underway pic.twitter.com/dhXqKlM9w1
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Dinesh Kumar Singh, CO, Maner said that they received the information about boat capsize around 5:30 pm on Sunday after which an NDRF team was immediately rushed to the spot
“There were around 50 people travelling in the boat out of which 40-42 reached safely. However, 8-10 people are missing. Search operation underway since morning,” Singh said.
According to reports, the incident took place after labourers were returning from work. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna.
