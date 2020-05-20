Bihar Board Result 2020: Steps to check BSEB 10th results using mobile SMS and alternative websites

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) result today.

Students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 matriculation exam can check their results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, in case the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their result on their mobile phone via SMS.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

Alternative websites

Students can also check their result directly by clicking here or by visiting biharboard.online.

Official website: Follow the process below to check your score on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take print out for future references

The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, several media reports had said the results would be declared on 29 March.