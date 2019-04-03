Bihar Board Result 2019: Board invites applications for scrutiny of class 12 scores

Bihar Board Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link for class 12 students to invite applications for submission of scrutiny of results on its official website - bsebinteredu.in

Interested students who wish to apply for scrutiny of the class 12 results can visit the board's official website.

The exam for class 12 was held from 6 to 16 February at 1339 centres spread across the state for Bihar Board students. On 30 March, BSEB had released the intermediate result, reported The Times of India.

Steps to apply for scrutiny of BSEB Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for 'Scrutiny Application 2019'.

Step 3: Now proceed to click on Scrutiny registration link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code, registration number, and security answer. Submit and register.

Step 5: After you Login using your roll number and roll code, submit your scrutiny application.

The result for class 12 exam in 2019 was comparatively better than 2018.

According to NDTV, The overall pass percentage was 79.76 with 93.02 per cent students passing in Commerce stream, 76.53 per cent students passing in Arts stream, while 81.20 per cent in Science stream. Bihar Board implemented Marks Moderation policy this year which helped state toppers to manage a score more than 90 per cent marks.

