Bihar Board Class 12th Result: BSEB to announce Intermediate Class 12th results on 6 June at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar Board Result 2018 will be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on 6 June, board officials have confirmed. The results will be published on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the Bihar Board result for class 12 on 7 June but as the Delhi University admission begins from 7 June, the results will be released a day before.

The BSEB conducted the examination for the academic year 2017-18 from 6 February and concluded on 16 February. Practical examinations were held from 11 January to 25 January, 2018.

If the official website of BSEB do not work properly then students can check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com as well as examresults.net

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Result 2018:



- Click on the official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

- Students can take a print out for further reference

Nearly 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state of Bihar this year.