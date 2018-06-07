Bihar Board Class 12th result 2018: Applications open for exam scrutiny; register at biharboard.ac.in

Students who gave the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12th examination 2018 but are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny online at biharboard.ac.in. The registrations for the same will begin from 13 June and will continue till 20 June. The forms will be available offline at BSEB’s regional centres at Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Chappra, Munger, and Saharsa.

Students can also visit the official website and fill the application form, A fee also needs to be paid per answer sheet.

Last year, over 3.11 lakh students applied for scrutiny.

According to an Indian Express report, even though the pass percentage of students this year has increased by 17.71 percent in comparison to the last year, nearly 5 lakh students flunked this year's Intermediate examination. This year, 47.05 percent students failed in the Bihar Board Class 12th examination.

A total of 44 percent students cleared in the science stream, 82 per cent passed in the commerce stream and as many as 42 percent students passed the Arts stream examination successfully, this year. However, those who have scored low or have failed in the language subjects were not granted grace marks this year.

The compartment exams for Intermediate examination are usually held in the first week of July and forms are released by mid-June.

The Bihar Board Class 12th examination result 2018 was released on 6 June, 2018.