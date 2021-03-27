Bihar Board Class 12 compartmental exams to be held from 29 April to 10 May

Students, who wish to reappear, can apply for the exam from 5 April to 10 April. The results of the compartmental cum special examination will be declared in May

After declaring the Class 12 results on Friday, 26 March, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the compartmental cum special examination 2021 will be conducted from 29 April to 10 May. While the compartmental exam for Bihar Board Class 12 will commence from 1 May to 10 May.

Students, who wish to reappear, can apply for the exam from 5 April to 10 April. The results of the compartmental cum special examination will be declared in May.

The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 12 is 78.04 percent. In 2020, it was 80.44 percent which means there has been a drop of 2.4 percent in the pass percentage as compared to last year.

As many as 13,40,266 students appeared for the exam, of which 6,46,540 were girls and 7,03,693 boys. Out of these, 10,45,950 students passed the examination.

The highest pass percentage, which was 91.48 percent, was obtained by the students of the commerce stream. The science stream and arts streams toppers scored 76.28 and 77.9 percent, respectively.

Toppers of all the three streams are girls. Sunanda Kumari has scored the maximum marks in the commerce stream while Madhu Bharti is the topper of the Arts stream. While Sonali Kumar is the science stream topper.

The examination for Bihar Board Class 12 was held from 1 to 13 February at 1,473 exam centres across the state.