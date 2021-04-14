Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exams: Deadline extended till tomorrow; check biharboardonline.com

The compartment exams will be held from 29 April to 10 May while the last date to submit the registration fee is 20 April

The deadline for compartment exams registration of Class 12 students has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Students who wish to register for the compartment exams can do that on 14 April and 15 April, as reported by The Indian Express. Before this new notice, the deadline was 10 April.

Previously, school authorities were supposed to submit the registration form between 5-10 April. However, with the new order, students can register themselves online for the Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exams. They can visit http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com/#/login and login to their account to get more information about the registration process.

The compartment exams will be held from 29 April to 10 May while the last date to submit the registration fee is 20 April. No late fee will be charged from those paying the fee till 20 April.

As many as 13.50 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations. The results of the Class 12 board exams were declared on 26 March. The pass percentage was 77.97 percent. The highest pass percentage was in the Commerce stream which was 91.48 percent. In the Arts stream, 77.9 percent students passed while 76.28 passed the Class 12 exams in the Science stream.

This year, the pass percentage dropped as compared to 2020. Last year, the pass percentage was 80.44 percent.