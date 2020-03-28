Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 results likely to be released in second week of April; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officials have confirmed that Class 10 results will not be declared today (Saturday, 28 March).

However, according to media, the results are likely to be announced in the second week of April. Meanwhile, BSEB has refrained from providing the exact date and time for the declaration of Class 10 results.

There is also the possibility of a delay in results because the government has halted all non-essential work, which includes schools and colleges. It is likely that the grading of copies for board exams may also have been hit.

Candidates can also check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after it has been officially declared. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020.

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Step 9: Alternatively, you can key in your details in the following widget to see your result

