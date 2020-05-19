You are here:
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 results expected to be released on 20 May; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for updates

India FP Staff May 19, 2020 22:19:43 IST

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare Class 10 results on 20 May (Wednesday) on the official website biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result was expected on 28 March, but officials later postponed the result due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, according to reports, the results are likely to be announced on 20 May. The BSEB, however, has refrained from providing the exact date and time for the declaration of Class 10 results.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Candidates can also check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after it has been officially declared. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020.

Here is how you can check your result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 22:19:43 IST



