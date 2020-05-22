Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 result likely today; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for updates

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10 results results by noon today (Friday, 22 May), as per reports.

According to Times Now, a board official has confirmed to the news website that the result will be out on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by noon on Friday.

However, according to The Indian Express a board official has advised students not to pay attention to any speculations and check the official website for details.

Media reports had said that the result may be published on Thursday (21 May). That, however, was not the case. Earlier, Reports had said that the results are likely to be announced on 20 May. The BSEB, however, had not confirmed the exact date for the result.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their BSEB 10th results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after it has been officially declared. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020.

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take a print out for future references