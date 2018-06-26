Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: BSEB declares results shortly, here is how to check on mobile phones

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Board Class 10th exams shortly at 4.30 pm on 26 June. While students can check the results at biharboard.ac.in, they can also check it on their mobile phones.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10th exam from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January. According to News 18, around 17.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams at 1,426 centres across the state.

Steps to check the BSEB results:

Students can check Bihar Board 10th Results 2018 via SMS. To check Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, students can SMS the following: BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

For checking results online, one can follow these steps:

- Log on to the BSEB website biharboard.ac.in.

- Go to the 'Results' tab and Click on 'Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018' or 'BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018'.

- Enter the roll number.

- Click on 'save' to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.