Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th Result to be declared on 26 June; check your grades at biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 20, 2018 10:29:38 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notification saying that results of the Bihar board Class 10th exams will be announced on 26 June. Students who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website of the board: biharboard.ac.in.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10th exam from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January.

Below are the steps to check the results, once they are declared:

- Log on to the BSEB website biharboard.ac.in.

- Go to the 'Results' tab and Click on 'Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018' or 'BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018'.

- Enter the roll number.

- Click on 'save' to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

According to reports, nearly 17.70 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th (Matric) exam in 1,426 centres across the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:29 AM

