Bihar Board Class 10 results 2019: BSEB to open scrutiny process tomorrow; candidates can check at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board class 10 results 2019 | After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for BSEB Class 10 (or matriculation) examination on Saturday, students can now apply for reviewing their answer sheets from Tuesday onward.

However, candidates who are willing to apply for the scrutiny process are advised to be fully sure about their decision, because at times, scores tend to get reduced.

According to News18, students can apply for rechecking or reevaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee.

The opening day for scrutiny process will be updated on the official website - bsebinteredu.in. Students need to carefully fill in the details and then make the payment.

Around 16.6 lakh students had registered for the examination that was held between 21 and 28 February.

In 2019, all the registration work for Bihar board exams was done online by the BSEB. The board had also taken some strict measures in an to prevent cases of cheating.

If you still haven't checked your Bihar Board class 10 result 2019, then these are the steps to find out:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, students can also send SMS — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

