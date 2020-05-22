Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020: BSEB likely to announce board results soon; check biharboard.ac.in for updates

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 | The results for the Class 10 exam are expected to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon, as per media reports.

The results were expected to be declared on Wednesday, but got delayed due to last-minute arrangements.

The Indian Express quoted authorities as saying that the results won't be declared on Wednesday. However, they said, the dates will be declared soon.

After scrutiny of the answer copies of students who scored the highest marks, the Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 10 result. The Bihar Board started verifying the answer scripts of top-scoring students after an incident in 2016, where toppers did not know answers to basic questions.

The verification process of half of the toppers has been completed. As soon as the process for all the 38 districts is over, BSEB will declare the Class 10 results.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as well as biharboard.online and via SMS.

The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February. The results were scheduled to be announced by March but the evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The evaluation process began on 6 May.

Here's how to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Students can also check their BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS. For this, you will need to go to the message option of their phone and type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent. Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March.