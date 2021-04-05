Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result Declared: Students can check scores at biharboardonline.com
A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com
The result of the Bihar School Education Board class 10 exam has been declared on Monday and a total of 78.17 percent of students have cleared the exams, according to reports.
The matric exam result is also available at the following websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.
Candidates can also check their results directly by entering their details here:
Students can follow these steps to check their result:
Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code
Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference
The board wrapped up the evaluation process from 12 March to 24 March.
BSEB conducted Class 10 exams in 1525 centres across the state.
Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 examination this year.
Of these, 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls.
