Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result Declared: Students can check scores at biharboardonline.com

The result of the Bihar School Education Board class 10 exam has been declared on Monday and a total of 78.17 percent of students have cleared the exams, according to reports.

A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the Class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com.

The matric exam result is also available at the following websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.