Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2019 to be declared soon at biharboardonline.in, officials yet to confirm date

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 soon, though no official date has yet been declared. Students will be able to check their results online on biharboardonline.in or biharboard.ac.in. The Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2019 is expected to be announced earlier than its usual schedule this year owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Class 12 results of BSEB were declared on 30 March, 2019 and there were multiple reports suggesting that Class 10 exam results will be released by 5 April, 2019. But there has been no official confirmation yet.

A total number of 16.6 lakh students have given the Class 10 board exam from the state of Bihar and the exams were conducted in the month of February.

Steps to check the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.in or biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your admit card number and other required details

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the PDF copy and take a printout for future reference

The Indian Express reported that this year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for both Class 10 and 12 exams. These include lenient and step-wise marking systems. The board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives. teachers have also been trained for the new marking system.

A report by Scroll says that the evaluation process is complete and toppers have been called to BSEB headquarters Patna to verify their IQ and to match their handwriting to avoid any cheating-related fiasco

