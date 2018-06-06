Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: BSEB Class 12th result to be declared shortly; check scores at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Class 12th intermediate results 2018 or Bihar Board Result 2018 shortly on Wednesday (6 June). Earlier, News18, had said that the Bihar Class 12th Intermediate Results 2018 will be announced on the official website biharboard.ac.in between 20 to 25 May.

The BSEB Class 12th intermediate exam 2018 took place from 6 to 16 February. Here is how students can check the results:

- Log on to the official website biharboard.ac.in.

- Click on the link ihar Intermediate Class 12 results 2018, Bihar Board result 2018 or Bihar Board Class 12th results 2018.

- Enter your roll number and other required details.

- Click on 'save' to download the result and take a print out if required.

- Students can also check their results via SMS. To check the results, send 'BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER' to 56263.

Around 12,07,986 students had appeared for the BSEB Intermediate Class 12th exam in 2018. The BSEB will also announce the Bihar Board Class 10th result on 20 May.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.