Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 announced: Bihar board declares result; check your scores at biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 17:01:59 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board Class 12 results today at 4.30 pm on biharboard.ac.in, reported Zee News.

Representational image. Reuters

If the website do not not working properly, students can also check their result on these websites bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net, results.gov.in

Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the Bihar Board result for Class 12th on 7 June.

But as the Delhi University admission begins from 7 June, the results will be released today.

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Class 12th result 2018:

- Click on the official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

The BSEB conducted the 12 class board examination 2018 from 6 February and concluded on 16 February at 1384 centres.

The practical examinations were held from 11 January to 25 January, 2018.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 17:01 PM

