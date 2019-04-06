Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE updates: Scores likely to be released soon on bsebinteredu.in; students keep admit card ready

Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2019 LATEST Updates: The declaration of the BSEB class 10 exam results, which was scheduled at 12.30 pm, has now been pushed to after 1 pm, reports said.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor is expected to release the Bihar class 10 board exam result and announce the name of Bihar topper at the press conference at 12:30 pm.

BSEB will also provide results through SMS. In addition to logging on to the official website to see the scores, candidates can also receive their result via SMS. The procedure is: Send BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 . The result is expected to immediately get delivered.

The BSEB will provide an option to download the soft copy or PDF of the scores once the candidate is logged in. This printout can also be used as a provincial marksheet until the official document is released by the board.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result is declared. Candidates checking their class 10 exam scores on the BSEB website are advised to keep their admit card and other credentials ready as the website may be slow due to high traffic. With credentials ready, students can log in on the site and download the BSEB matric result effectively.

The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results for the BSEB Class 10 examination on Saturday. The results will be declared on the school board's official websites — bsebinteredu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also check results at examresults.net.

In an official notification, the BSEB confirmed that the Bihar Board Matriculation exam result will be declared on 6 April (today). Though some reports claimed that results will be declared at 12.30 pm, the exact time is not confirmed yet. Around 16.6 lakh students had registered for the examination that was held between 21 to 28 Feb.

The exams were held from 21 February, 2019 to 28 February, 2019. This year's exam saw at least 8 lakh girls and boys each, take the matric exam in Bihar, across 1,418 centres. The BSEB board is reportedly the first state board to declare the results for the class 10 board exams in the current academic year. The BSEB has also already declared the intermediate or class 12 result. According to reports, close to 80 percent of the students passed the Bihar class 12 board exam this year.

The BSEB class 10 exam results will be announced by the Additional Chief Secretary along with Board Chairman Anand Kishor, NDTV reported. Once the results are out, the candidates will also be given the option to download a soft copy or PDF of the scorecard. Students are advised to take a printout of the scores for future reference.

