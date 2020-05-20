Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB to declare result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after verifying toppers' marks, claim reports

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 LATEST Updates | Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric exam 2020 results soon. Reports said the results are likely to be announced today (Wednesday) or 20 May.
After scrutiny of the answer copies of students who scored the highest marks, the Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 10 result. According to News18, the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed.
The verification process of half of the toppers has been completed. As soon as the process for all the 38 districts is over, BSEB will declare the Class 10 results.
As per the report, the results are likely to be announced on Wednesday, 20 May.
Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as well as biharboard.online and via SMS.
The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February. The results were scheduled to be announced by March but the evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The evaluation process began on 6 May.
Here's how to check your result:
Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'
Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'
Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials
Step 6: Enter the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.
Students can also check their BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS. For this, you will need to go to the message option of their phone and type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 percent. Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March.
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 13:16:33 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:16 (IST)
Alternative websites to check BSEB Class 10 result
Apart from the official Bihar State Education Board website, students can also check results on biharboard.online, indiaresults.com, examresults.net and onlinebseb.in.
13:08 (IST)
Students advised to keep admit cards handy
With the Bihar Board likely to announce the Class 10 results soon, students are advised to keep admit cards handy to check their scores. The website will require students to use details like roll or registration number to check the result.
12:59 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
Students need to score 150 marks overall to pass exam
Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and internal assessment (literacy activity and project work), altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.
12:37 (IST)
80.73 percent students cleared the BSEB Class 10 exam in 2019
Of the total 16.6 lakh students, who wrote the exams in 2019, 13.2 lakh students had cleared it. Boys had fared slightly better than girls with 6,83,990 having passed as opposed to 6,36,046 girls having cleared the exam. The pass percentage last year stood at 80.73 percent.
12:30 (IST)
BSEB Class 10 result delayed due to coronavirus outbreak
While the Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March, Class 10 result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Every year, lakhs of students appear in the Class 10 (Matriculation) exam held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). While around 16.6 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019, in 2018, 17 lakh students wrote the exam. In 2016, 14 lakh students took the exam.
12:15 (IST)
Result to be announced after verification of toppers' marks
12:00 (IST)
11:59 (IST)
11:57 (IST)
BSEB Class 10 results likely to be released today
The BSEB Matric results are likely to be released by the Bihar Board on its official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.