Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BSEB declares matric result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; how to check your score

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Results 2020 LATEST Updates | Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 board examination result 2020 has been declared today (26 May) at 12.30 pm.
Media reports had claimed that BSEB chairman Anand Kishore has informed that results will be declared on 26 May. Bihar Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results. The result was supposed to be declared on 25 May but got delayed due to last-minute arrangements.
"The board completed evaluation process last Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board. It has also almost completed the compilation process of marks. The Board is now busy in preparing the list of toppers," NDTV reported quoting sources.
Last week, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had confirmed to The Indian Express that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, following which, the post-evaluation process will start.
“The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end. If the process of results declaration gets delayed due to lockdown, the board will announce the results by June first week," Bose was quoted as saying.
According to a report by Times Now, a teacher who is aware of the evaluation process of the board said that the Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results are likely to be declared between 20 to 25 May.
Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.
The evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The evaluation began on 6 May. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February.
Here's how to check your result:
Step 1: Log in to the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab on the home page
Step 3: Press on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and tap on 'Result'
Step 5: On the new page, enter your log-in credentials
Step 6: Fill out the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.
BSEB has already released the Bihar board Class 12 result 2020 on 24 March.
Last year, the results were announced on 6 April for the Bihar Class 10 board exams that was held between 21-28 February. A total of 1.7 lakh students appeared for the state board examination, out of which 6,83,990 were male students and 6,36,046 were women. According to the board, 80 percent was the pass percentage last year and the three toppers were women: Prerna Raj, Shikha Kumari and Anupriya.
Updated Date: May 26, 2020 12:34:38 IST
BSEB website unresponsive ahead of result
With only 10 minutes remaining for the BSEB Class 10 results to be announced, the Bihar Board's official website has become unresponsive.
Students are advised to access alternative websites to check their ersults if the issue persists. Here are the alternative websites:
Alternate websites to check BSEB Class 10 result
After the BSEB Class 10 result is announced, the official website may run slowly due to the thousands of people logged into it to check scores. Students can access websites, including biharboard.ac.in and bsebssresult.com, to check their results.
Here is how you can check your result through SMS
In case the official Bihar board website is slow or not responsive after results are announces, students can get their result on their mobile phone via SMS.
Students can send an SMS in the format — BSEB
ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.
12:29 (IST)
Results to be announced shortly; steps to check scores
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. The BSEB Class 10 result is expected to be announced by 12.30 pm;
12:26 (IST)
BSEB first to announce Class 10, 12 results despite lockdown
Even as the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus continues, BSEB has become the first education board to release both Class 10 and 12 results during this period.
12:24 (IST)
Bihar government to give Rs 1,200 per month to 10 toppers
Bihar government will give Rs 1,200 per month for two years to 10 matric exam toppers, Indian Express reported. This is aimed at helping them in pursuing higher secondary education.
12:22 (IST)
12:19 (IST)
Bihar Board's grace marks policy
According to the Bihar Board’s grace marks policy, a student who fails in one subject only by not more than 8 percent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 percent marks in each, will be given the marks he/she is short of.
12:14 (IST)
Pass percentage in 2019 was 80.73 percent
In 2019, BSEB announced the Class 10 result on 6 April. That year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.73 percent.
Sawan Raj Bharti of Jamui's Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya had topped the examination 2019 with 97.2 percent marks.
12:07 (IST)
Nearly 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams
NEarly 16 lakh students appeard for the Bihar board's matric examinations this year. A total of 15,29,393 students, including 7,83,034 girls, took the exam at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.
12:05 (IST)
No press conference to announce results
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bihar board will do away with the practice of holding a press conference to announce results.
The results will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) RK Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding a presser, according to News18.
12:01 (IST)
11:53 (IST)
