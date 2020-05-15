Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB likely to announce Class 10 examination scores soon on biharboard.online, say reports

BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 | Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 board examination result 2020 is expected to be released by May-end as board officials have reportedly finished checking the answer sheets.

"The board completed evaluation process on Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board. It has also almost completed the compilation process of marks. The Board is now busy in preparing the list of toppers," NDTV reported quoting sources.

Last week, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had confirmed to The Indian Express that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, following which, the post-evaluation process will start.

“The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end. If the process of results declaration gets delayed due to lockdown, the board will announce the results by June first week," Bose was quoted as saying.

According to a report by Times Now, a teacher who is aware of the evaluation process of the board said that the Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results are likely to be declared between 20 to 25 May.

Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

The evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The evaluation began on 6 May. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February.

Here's how to check your result:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab on the home page

Step 3: Press on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and tap on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, enter your log-in credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

BSEB has already released the Bihar board Class 12 result 2020 on 24 March.