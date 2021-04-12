Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Application process begins; check bihar-cetbed-lmnu.in

Interested candidates can visit the official website www.bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in to register. They can apply till 7 May

The application process for the Bihar Combined Entrance Test (CET) for B.Ed. 2021 has started. Conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwarangar, Darbhanga, the exam has been scheduled for 30 May. Interested candidates can visit the official website www.bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in to register. They can apply till 7 May.

These steps can be followed by aspirants to fill the application form:

Step 1: Go to https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply for Entrance Test’ tab

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Complete the registration process if you are a new user. If already registered, log in using your User Name and Password

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save and download the successfully submitted page. If required, take a printout

Alternatively, this direct link can be used: https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/login#

If a candidate provides incorrect information in the Gender, Domicile, and Category sections, then h/she will not get an option to correct it. The application will be rejected and the candidate needs to fill in a new form.

For unreserved candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 while for SC/St category students it is Rs 500. From 8 to 10 May, applicants can submit their forms with a late fee. While they can edit their online forms from 11 to 12 May.

Applicants with at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) and/or Master’s Degree in Science/Humanity/Social Science/ Commerce or Bachelors in Technology/Engineering with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto are eligible to appear in the admission test for the B. Ed. programme.

Once released, candidates shall be able to download their admit cards by logging in using their ID and password on the website. For further updates, aspirants are advised to regularly check the website.