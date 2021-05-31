In total, 553 posts are vacant. Of these, 225 are for unreserved candidates, 55 are for Economically Weaker Section applicants, 88 are for Scheduled Caste aspirants

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO Mains) Competitive Examination 2020.

Candidates who have been qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can register online till 14 June.

Earlier, the deadline was 4 June.

Candidates can send a hard copy of their applications and other relevant documents to the BPSC office by 5 pm on 21 June.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the mains paper:

- Go to the website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

- Click on the ‘Apply online’ link present in the sidebar menu of the website

- Now, click on the BPSC online application

- Use your credentials to log in

- Pay the fee, fill the application form and submit it

- Save a copy of the filled form and take a printout (if required)

Click on this link to read all the instructions carefully before applying.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Vacancy details:

In total, 553 posts are vacant. Of these, 225 are for unreserved candidates, 55 are for Economically Weaker Section applicants, 88 are for Scheduled Caste aspirants, 1 is for Scheduled Tribe candidate, 88 are for Very Backward Class applicants, 74 are for Backward Class aspirants, and 22 are for women belonging to backward classes.

Prelims:

The stage 1 exam was held on 7 February and a total of 3,995 candidates successfully qualified for the mains examination.

Scheme of mains examination:

The questions will require detailed answers. In total, there will be seven papers namely

- General Knowledge

- Hindi Language

- English language

- Indian Penal Code, 1860

- Indian Evidence Act, 1872

- Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973

- Other methods

The selected candidates will move to the interview round which carries 100 marks.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the mains paper and interview.