Bihar APO Mains Exam: Application deadline extended to 14 June; check details at bpsc.bih.nic.in
In total, 553 posts are vacant. Of these, 225 are for unreserved candidates, 55 are for Economically Weaker Section applicants, 88 are for Scheduled Caste aspirants
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO Mains) Competitive Examination 2020.
Candidates who have been qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can register online till 14 June.
Earlier, the deadline was 4 June.
Candidates can send a hard copy of their applications and other relevant documents to the BPSC office by 5 pm on 21 June.
Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the mains paper:
- Go to the website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
- Click on the ‘Apply online’ link present in the sidebar menu of the website
- Now, click on the BPSC online application
- Use your credentials to log in
- Pay the fee, fill the application form and submit it
- Save a copy of the filled form and take a printout (if required)
Click on this link to read all the instructions carefully before applying.
Here’s the direct link to apply.
Vacancy details:
In total, 553 posts are vacant. Of these, 225 are for unreserved candidates, 55 are for Economically Weaker Section applicants, 88 are for Scheduled Caste aspirants, 1 is for Scheduled Tribe candidate, 88 are for Very Backward Class applicants, 74 are for Backward Class aspirants, and 22 are for women belonging to backward classes.
Prelims:
The stage 1 exam was held on 7 February and a total of 3,995 candidates successfully qualified for the mains examination.
Scheme of mains examination:
The questions will require detailed answers. In total, there will be seven papers namely
- General Knowledge
- Hindi Language
- English language
- Indian Penal Code, 1860
- Indian Evidence Act, 1872
- Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973
- Other methods
The selected candidates will move to the interview round which carries 100 marks.
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the mains paper and interview.
also read
Bihar extends COVID-19 lockdown till 1 June; shops selling essential items will be open between 6 and 10 am
Since April 2021, when the second COVID-19 wave hit, over four lakh cases and 2,000 deaths have been reported in the state
COVID-19 deaths in Bihar: 2,579 last rites held in Patna between 1 April-13 May, but govt reports just 2,092 deaths for state
Official accounts from various crematoriums and burial grounds point towards underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in Bhagalpur district, as well. A total 672 COVID-19 victims were cremated from 1 April to 16 May in just one crematorium while official records say only 162 COVID-19 patients died during this period
BPSC Main Exam postponed due to COVID-19; new date likely to be announced soon
The registration process for BPSC recruitment 2020 started on 28 September 2020 and ended on 28 October 2020