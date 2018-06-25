Bihar 10th result 2018: BSEB Class 10th result to be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow; check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board Class 10th result at 11.30 am tomorrow, the board said in a statement. Four months after the exams were conducted, the result will be declared on BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students should note that the official website of the Board has been changed from biharboard.ac.in to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can directly login to bsebssresult.com/bseb.

The board was meant to announce the result on Wednesday, 20 June, but it decided to postpone it after the answer scripts of thousands of students who appeared for the exam went missing from SS Girls' Senior Secondary High School after evaluation.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 10th exam from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January.

Below are the steps to check the results, once they are declared:

- Log on to the BSEB website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- Go to the 'Results' tab and click on the link for 'Class 10th Results 2018'.

- Enter the candidate's roll number.

- Click on 'save' to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

According to reports, nearly 17.7 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th (Matric) exam in 1,426 centres across the state. The BSEB had arranged counselling session over the telephone for the students to help them any confusion regarding the exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.