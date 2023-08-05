'Biggest change for the youth': Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 4 years of Article 370 abrogation

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the region has seen a lot of changes in the last four years.

“There have been a lot of changes but the biggest change is that the youth’s aspirations have been given an outline,” he told reporters.

#WATCH | Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on four years after the abrogation of Article 370 says, “There have been a lot of changes but the biggest change is that the youth’s aspirations have been given an outline. They will always be grateful to PM Modi because J&K’s youth is… pic.twitter.com/6b18VdcdLg — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Singh added, “They will always be grateful to PM Modi because J&K’s youth is very aspirational. They know that under the leadership of PM Modi the country is progressing.”

The biggest change after the abrogation of Article 370 is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

The Centre on this day in 2019 had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Pakistan-sponsored shutdowns by terrorists and separatists, due to which schools, colleges and business establishments used to remain closed for about 150 days a year, have ended,” Sinha told reporters after an event here.

“The biggest change that is visible on the ground is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes. Street violence has ended,” he said. The lieutenant governor (LG) said the youth of Kashmir are enjoying late night outs and now spend time at the Poloview market and Jhelum riverfront. The two popular public areas of the city were recently renovated under the Srinagar Smart City project.