You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BHU undergraduate student assaulted outside hostel; security tightened across campus after outrage

India PTI May 05, 2018 19:47:20 IST

Varanasi: A BHU undergraduate was allegedly attacked by a group of students with hockey sticks and a knife in the university campus over old enmity, police said.

Representational image. Image courtesy: www.bhu.ac.in

Representational image. Image courtesy: www.bhu.ac.in

The injured student, identified as Ashutosh Maurya who lives in the Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel, was injured when he was attacked with a knife and hockey sticks by the group of students of the same university in front of the Hindi department.

The incident took place when the BA second year student was returning after giving his semester exams this morning, they said.

He was rushed to the to the BHU trauma centre where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

As soon as other residents of the LBS hostel came to know about it, a large number of students reached the police station with Maurya and gave a written complaint against five fellow students and other unidentified persons, they said.

After lodging complaint, students from the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hostel and Birla hostel clashed and started pelting each other with stones, police said.

Police force in large number and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were called in to bring the situation under control,they said.

The PAC and local police have been deployed in and around the campus to prevent any untoward incident, police said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 19:47 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings look to get campaign back on track against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore



Top Stories




Cricket Scores