BHU undergraduate student assaulted outside hostel; security tightened across campus after outrage

Varanasi: A BHU undergraduate was allegedly attacked by a group of students with hockey sticks and a knife in the university campus over old enmity, police said.

The injured student, identified as Ashutosh Maurya who lives in the Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel, was injured when he was attacked with a knife and hockey sticks by the group of students of the same university in front of the Hindi department.

The incident took place when the BA second year student was returning after giving his semester exams this morning, they said.

He was rushed to the to the BHU trauma centre where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

As soon as other residents of the LBS hostel came to know about it, a large number of students reached the police station with Maurya and gave a written complaint against five fellow students and other unidentified persons, they said.

After lodging complaint, students from the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hostel and Birla hostel clashed and started pelting each other with stones, police said.

Police force in large number and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were called in to bring the situation under control,they said.

The PAC and local police have been deployed in and around the campus to prevent any untoward incident, police said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.