BHU resident doctors and students clash on campus over non-allotment of bed to patient

Varanasi: At least six students were injured after a clash erupted between resident doctors and hostellers in the BHU campus here allegedly over non-allotment of bed to a patient, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night after students of some hostels in the varsity joined the patient's family members who were engaged in an scuffle with the resident doctors.

Soon after, the hostellers and the resident doctors stone pelted at each other and indulged in arson in the campus, they said.

The family members of the patient were demanding allotment of bed at Sir Sunderlal Hospital of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), but when a resident doctor expressed unwillingness in meeting the demand on an immediate basis, an argument broke out between them, police said.

The argument took a violent turn after the resident doctors and hostellers indulged in arson in the campus, stone-pelting, hurled petrol bombs and attacked and injured each other.

Some "anti-social" elements also set afire two motorcycles and a police picket in the campus, police said, adding that the clashing groups damaged public property and vandalised an ATM cubicle.

At least six students were injured in the incident who received treatment at the trauma centre, they said.

Senior police officials including SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot along with several policemen and used "mild force" to bring the situation under control in the early hours Tuesday.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh and SSP Anand Kulkarni rushed to the BHU this morning and held a flag march in the campus and also held talks with the university administration.

A probe has been launched into the incident and a person detained in this connection, police said.